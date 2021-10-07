Advertisement

Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:16 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police said a man killed his pharmacist brother for giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s also accused of killing his sister-in-law and another woman.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he wanted to “confront” his pharmacist brother over the vaccine.

Burnham said his brother was “killing people with the COVID shot,” according to prosecutors.

Burnham’s mother called police last Wednesday over his mental stability.

That’s the same day officials in northwestern Maryland discovered the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, whose car was also missing.

The following day, police in suburban Baltimore said they were searching for Burnham in connection with the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette.

Authorities in West Virginia arrested Burnham on Friday.

He was extradited to Maryland and charged with all three slayings and stealing Reynolds’ car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania...
Man accused of fatally shooting postal worker he believed poisoned his family
Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old mother, was taken off life support more than a week after she...
School safety officer fired after 18-year-old mother fatally shot
The victim's family is also calling for criminal charges against the officer.
School safety officer fired over shooting that violated use of force policy
High Fire Danger Saturday
Fire Danger Saturday