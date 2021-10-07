Advertisement

E-scooter program launches in Colorado Springs

The city’s starting a one year trial period for e-scooters in Colorado Springs.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a new way to zoom around town. Electric scooters are now available in Colorado Springs. You can find them downtown and on the westside.

The city’s starting with a one year trial period to make sure these e-scooters are a good fit. Two companies are involved: Lime and Veo. Together they are providing 600 e-scooters.

To use the e-scooters, you must download one of the company’s apps. Then you pay $1 to unlock the e-scooter. It’s 29 to 31 cents per minute to ride depending on the company.

Also on the app is a map. It will show you where the scooters are located. As well as where and where not to ride them. These e-scooters are meant to be ridden where you ride bikes in town. That’s in bike lanes and on sidewalks.

“If folks do make a mistake, the device will actually come to a slow stop and, you know, you’ll be able to kind of reorient yourself to a location where you can and should ride,” said Jeff Hoover, Senior Manager for Policy and Partnerships at Veo.

City staff tell me they are excited to offer another option for people to get around the Springs.

“They can hop on a scooter to get to a nearby restaurant or nearby venue. We have the Switchback Stadium here, we have the Robson Arena here. These are all destinations that lend themselves well for a scooter to travel between where you park and where you ultimately want to be,” said Todd Frisbie, Colorado Springs City Traffic Engineer.

There are concerns over the safety of these e-scooters. Last year, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission saw an increase in injuries. The e-scooter companies say their phone apps go through safety tips with riders.

Helmets are highly recommended. They do not come with the scooter. You can use your own or contact the company to get you one.

These e-scooters can go up to 15 miles per hour. You must be 18 or older to ride. For more information on the program click here.

