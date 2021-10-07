Advertisement

Construction worker hit by a vehicle in Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Pueblo Police Department vehicle(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A construction worker has serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Pueblo on Wednesday.

According to Pueblo Police, the crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. The intersection is on the southeast side of downtown. The worker was laying brick in place of asphalt on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver pulled over in a nearby parking lot and cooperated with officers.

The driver was cited for the crash and the construction worker is expected to survive.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident that involved a large police presence on a busy roadway.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Shots fired investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

10/6/21
WATCH: Creepy clown sightings recently across Colorado Springs explained
Sampson is missing following a crash in Colorado Springs.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: A dog is missing in Colorado Springs after his owner was in a crash involving an elk
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
10/6/21
Crews respond to a grass and ‘camp’ fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday