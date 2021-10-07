Construction worker hit by a vehicle in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A construction worker has serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Pueblo on Wednesday.

According to Pueblo Police, the crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue. The intersection is on the southeast side of downtown. The worker was laying brick in place of asphalt on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver pulled over in a nearby parking lot and cooperated with officers.

The driver was cited for the crash and the construction worker is expected to survive.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on an incident that involved a large police presence on a busy roadway.

