Driver injured, infant unharmed in DUI crash at Powers and Hancock

Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a driver may have been drunk when she knocked over a light pole and flipped her car Thursday morning -- with an infant inside.

Officers responded to Powers and Hancock around 4:30 a.m. on reports of a car that had run off the road.

“She struck a light pole and crossed over into the northbound lanes [going southbound], and from there she rotated and rolled down the side of the embankment,” said Officer Randall Blackburn.

Two other vehicles became involved when they ran into the downed light pole.

“They were just inadvertently involved because of the light pole that got hit and they hit the light pole,” Blackburn said.

The driver in the rolled vehicle was the only person injured. The child was in a car seat and was unharmed, though they did accompany their mother to the hospital.

Police say the driver is facing DUI charges. She has only been identified at this time as a woman in early 20s.

