WATCH: Academy District 20 Board of Education candidate forum

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2021 coordinated election in El Paso County is less than a month away, and there are nearly a dozen candidates hoping to fill a spot on the Board of Education for Academy District 20.

The League of Women Voters moderated the first of two Board of Education Candidate Forums Tuesday night. You can watch the forum at the top of this article. This election 10 candidates are on the ballot campaigning for three open seats. The forum also included one write-in candidate.

A second D-20 forum is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Rampart High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more on voter information in El Paso County.

ABOUT THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION:

League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization empowering voters and defending democracy. For 101 years, the League of Women Voters has fostered an informed electorate through candidate forums, policy studies, and voter information resources. With a commitment to nonpartisanship, never supporting or opposing political parties, the League has fought for pro-democracy measures like election protection, democratic reforms, equal access to the ballot, and other vital issues.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

