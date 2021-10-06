Advertisement

Teller County Public Health now offering booster shots to eligible residents

Vaccine(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Teller County Public Health is now offering COVID booster shots to eligible residents!

Those who fall under the following categories and received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are welcome to schedule an appointment for a third vaccine dose:

- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings.

- People between 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

- People between 18-49 with underlying medical conditions.

- People between 18-49 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional setting. A full list of what constitutes a high-risk occupation or living facility can be found here.

Per the CDC, booster shots are recommended for those who fall under the first two categories, while people who fall under the latter two categories may get one if they believe their exposure risk warrants it.

Those wishing to get a booster shot can click here to schedule an appointment or call 719-687-6416. Again, it is important to note these booster shots are only for those who received Pfizer for their first two doses.

Vaccinations are safe and highly effective. Data from both Colorado and nationwide show they dramatically reduce risk of serious illness and death due to COVID-19, even from the delta strain. If you have not received your vaccine, there a number of locations in Teller County to get one, including Safeway, City Market, Peak Vista Community Health and Pies Peak Regional Hospital.

