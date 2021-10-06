Advertisement

Target adds new ‘buy now, pay later’ options

FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
FILE - People enter and exit a Target store, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans to help customers who may be short on cash snag some early deals.

The new plans allow you to buy what you want from Target today and pay for those purchases over time.

It comes as retailers are starting to prepare for holiday spending.

Several other retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, offer similar installment payment plans.

Financial experts typically warn it’s better to wait until you can afford purchases before making them.

If you miss payments, purchases can end up costing much more than the original price, and your credit rating could take a hit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Firefighters arriving on the scene of a reported fire in the Satellite Hotel in east Colorado...
Springs high-rise hotel evacuated after firefighters say candle starts fire on 3rd floor

Latest News

Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
Los Angeles OKs one of strictest US vaccination mandates
Nice weather continues for now... gets busier next week
Gorgeous weather is here to stay!
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol breach can't find former Trump aide Dan...
Jan. 6 committee can’t find former Trump aide to serve him subpoena
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
Biden enlists CEOs to warn of default if debt cap not raised