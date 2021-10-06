The story behind the creepy clown doing creepy things with a creepy smile spotted in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Viewer photos and videos started coming into the 11 Newsroom this week showcasing a creepy clown doing creepy clown things with a creepy smile.

We didn’t want to just throw videos and pictures out to the public of a super-creepy clown without knowing the story behind this creep. We have good news, we learned the creeper is named Bubbles and he is harmless!

The first video was sent to us on Monday. It showcased a clown holding a sign that reads “WHAT HAUNTS ME?” Bubbles was sitting at a bus stop near N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Although Bubbles was sitting casually... his smile wasn’t very inviting. Then on Tuesday, more pictures, from a distance, started coming in of Bubbles.

We started making some calls trying to track down origin of the clown, but it wasn’t long before a viewer reached out to our web guru with a few more details on “Bubbles.” The clown is in fact tied to an upcoming event, the Haunted Brew Fest.”

Tickets are on sale now for the event which takes place Oct. 16 at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

“Colorado Springs Haunted Brew Fest is an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss,” a post on the event’s website reads. “The Haunted Brew Fest will feature over 100 beverages, from 50 of the best breweries, wine distributers and distilleries around the region.”

Just a friendly reminder, there are some dangers associated with dressing up as a disturbing clown outside of Halloween! Click here to read more about the “social media hysteria” surrounding clown threats in 2016 from our sister station CBS Denver.

