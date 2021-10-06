Advertisement

Shots fired investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a report of shots fired in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers had blocked off part of Westmoreland Road for the investigation. The neighborhood is between Fillmore Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway just to the east of N. Nevada Avenue. It isn’t clear when police first received a call on the incident, but the street has been blocked since at least 2 p.m.

Last time 11 News checked in with police it appeared a suspect was not in custody and they were still gathering information from the scene.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

