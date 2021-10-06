Salida High School principal faces criminal charges tied to a school lockdown

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - The principal of a Colorado high school is facing criminal charges tied to a lockdown at his school.

The lockdown took place on Sept. 23 at Salida High School. A woman had reached out to police saying someone they knew was suicidal and threatened to “blow things up,” according to arrest papers. The woman also mentioned the person who was making threats had a gun. Police tried to locate the person making threats, but they were told by a school employee that the principal and the person making threats were in some type of fight on the football field. Police searched the area and couldn’t find either person.

The school was placed on lockdown. The principal, Talmage Trujillo, eventually spoke with police on the phone, but, according to arrest papers, Trujillo refused to tell police where he and the suicidal person were. According to a the affidavit, Trujillo told police they were getting lunch, but did not say where, and refused to bring the subject to police.

Police say both the principal and the other person were eventually found at the middle school. Trujillo is facing charges of harboring a minor, obstruction police and misconduct.

As of Tuesday night, Trujillo was on paid administrative leave. At 10 p.m. the school board was still in an executive session discussing the actions of the Trujillo and the superintendent. The superintendent is not facing charges. It isn’t clear if the school board plans on taking any actions.

11 News reached out to Trujillo for comment, he declined.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.