Advertisement

Pueblo Police raise awareness to the fight against breast cancer with pink patches

Pink patch recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Pueblo Police.
Pink patch recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Pueblo Police.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Police officers in Pueblo will be wearing a pink patch throughout October to help raise awareness to the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The small gesture serves as a reminder when it comes to the importance of early detection and treatment. The cost for the patches comes from officers who personally purchase them and choose to wear them.

For more about early breast cancer detection, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police on Hancock Expressway at the scene of a deadly shooting on Oct. 4, 2021.
1 dead in southeast Springs shooting
SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
Shoplifting suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs after reportedly shooting at an officer
Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody

Latest News

D-20 logo.
WATCH: Academy District 20 Board of Education candidate forum
SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
Shoplifting suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs after reportedly shooting at an officer
A couple says they are thankful to be alive after their RV burst into flames late Tuesday...
WATCH - Pueblo West couple narrowly escapes as their RV catches fire.
Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody