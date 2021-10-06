Pueblo Police raise awareness to the fight against breast cancer with pink patches

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Police officers in Pueblo will be wearing a pink patch throughout October to help raise awareness to the fight against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The small gesture serves as a reminder when it comes to the importance of early detection and treatment. The cost for the patches comes from officers who personally purchase them and choose to wear them.

For more about early breast cancer detection, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.