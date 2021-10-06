MISSING: Colorado teen last seen Monday morning

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado teen has been missing for more than a day and authorities in Longmont are asking the public for help with locating her.

A social media post from Longmont officials was shared on Tuesday for 15-year-old Rebecca. She reportedly left to her high school on the south side of the city Monday morning at about 7:30 a.m. and never showed up to classes.

Rebecca was wearing what was described as an anime sweatshirt and was carrying a backpack that is pictured at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call Longmont Police at (303) 651-8555 and reference case number 21-8271.

Longmont Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Rebecca. She is a 15-year-old female. She left for... Posted by Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.