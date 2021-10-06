Advertisement

King Soopers/City Market holding hiring event Oct. 13, looking to hire thousands

Stock photo of King Soopers clerk.
Stock photo of King Soopers clerk.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - King Soopers/City Market is looking to bring nearly 2,000 new employees aboard!

The company is holding a hiring event next week for a variety of positions, from retail to manufacturing to pharmacy and more.

“King Soopers/City Market is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs leader for King Soopers/City Market. “It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and as one of the leading retailers and employers in Colorado, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

The hiring event will be held from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. and will offer both virtual and in-person interview opportunities. Those hired will be able to start their jobs in as soon as three days, the company said.

For more information and to register, click here.

