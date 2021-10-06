Advertisement

Deadly fire in Pueblo overnight

By Tony Keith
Oct. 6, 2021
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Fire Department shared a tragic update Wednesday afternoon tied to a fire overnight.

The exact address wasn’t shared, but the agency announced a person had died in the University Park neighborhood. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city.

“One family will never be the same,” the Pueblo Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

The agency also reminded the public that October is “Fire Prevention Month.”

The cause of the fire nor the identity of the person was released.

