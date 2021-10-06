Deadly fire in Pueblo overnight

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Fire Department shared a tragic update Wednesday afternoon tied to a fire overnight.

The exact address wasn’t shared, but the agency announced a person had died in the University Park neighborhood. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city.

“One family will never be the same,” the Pueblo Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

The agency also reminded the public that October is “Fire Prevention Month.”

The cause of the fire nor the identity of the person was released.

Details will be released by proper authorities upon notification of kin, but please keep this family in your thoughts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Rz9Q34oAcx — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 6, 2021

