Crews respond to a house fire south of Ellicott Tuesday night

Fire south of Ellicott on 10/5/21
Fire south of Ellicott on 10/5/21(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a house fire south of Ellicott Tuesday night.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported they were providing mutual aid to the blaze just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 23700 block of Jayhawk Avenue. The neighborhood is south of Highway 94 and on the west side of S. Ellicott Highway.

According to the deputy fire chief with the Ellicott Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

