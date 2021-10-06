Crews respond to a grass and ‘camp’ fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to an area near S. Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. The intersection is on the southeast side of the city. The fire department was reporting it was also a “camp” fire, likely meaning a possible homeless camp.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Chelton/Academy. Engine 11 on scene reporting grass and a camp on fire. Watch for crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.