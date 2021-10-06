Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Firefighters arriving on the scene of a reported fire in the Satellite Hotel in east Colorado...
Springs high-rise hotel evacuated after firefighters say candle starts fire on 3rd floor

Latest News

The U.S. Education Department announces a major student debt forgiveness overhaul.
Education Department announces overhaul to student loan forgiveness program
Logo.
Deadly fire in Pueblo overnight
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works