Amber Alert issued in Texas for 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, who is believed...
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, who is believed to be in danger. The suspect in her disappearance is 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Houston, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, who is believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.

Leilana was last seen in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston the morning of Sept. 20.

She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and carrying a clear backpack at the time, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue, 2008 GMC pickup with Texas plate number 28809T1.

Law enforcement officials believe Leilana to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the FBI at 713-693-5000 or 911.

