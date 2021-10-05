Advertisement

Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was put in place Tuesday afternoon for a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the following message was sent to residents in the area of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive on the northeast side of the city:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 10-05-2021. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 6000 Block of Maroon Mesa Dr.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as we work to learn more.

Click here for a map of the impacted area.

