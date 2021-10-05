Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order was put in place Tuesday afternoon for a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Just after 2:30 p.m. the following message was sent to residents in the area of Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive on the northeast side of the city:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 10-05-2021. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 6000 Block of Maroon Mesa Dr.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

