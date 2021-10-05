Advertisement

Couple escapes burning RV in Pueblo West

RV on fire near the Walmart in Pueblo West on Oct. 5, 2021.
RV on fire near the Walmart in Pueblo West on Oct. 5, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple says they are thankful to be alive after their RV burst into flames late Tuesday morning.

The husband tells 11 News he and his wife were traveling home to Florida in their RV and had stopped to fill it with propane before the long journey east. While checking the tires, the husband realized the vehicle was on fire -- and his wife was still inside.

He tells 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that he pulled his wife out of the RV, grabbed what belongings he could, and they ran from the burning vehicle.

While the RV was on fire, smoke could be seen from miles away. The fire was extinguished around 11 a.m.

The couple tells 11 News they have another vehicle and are not stranded in Pueblo. They’re grateful to have escaped unharmed.

The RV was at an Acorn gas station off Industrial Boulevard and Dynamics Drive when the fire started.

