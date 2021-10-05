Pilot shared e-scooter program coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shared electric scooters, or e-scooters, are coming to Colorado Springs as part of a pilot program.

More details on the one-year pilot program are expected to be shared Tuesday morning during a news conference. Lime and Veo will be the scooter sharing operators.

“E-scooters provide an alternative, flexible and affordable way for people to travel short distances and can help reduce vehicle traffic and free-up parking,” Lead Digital Communication Specialist Julie Smith for Colorado Springs wrote in a news release. “E-scooters will be available for use starting October 6 in much of the City’s central areas including Downtown and the Westside.”

11 News partner The Gazette learned back in June that there will be up to 300 e-scooters in Colorado Springs.

More details on how the scooters can be accessed and locations are expected to be shared during the news conference on Tuesday.

