Pilot shared e-scooter program coming to Colorado Springs

ASTRO VS4 VEO scooter. It isn't clear what model Colorado Springs will be using.
ASTRO VS4 VEO scooter. It isn't clear what model Colorado Springs will be using.(VEO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shared electric scooters, or e-scooters, are coming to Colorado Springs as part of a pilot program.

More details on the one-year pilot program are expected to be shared Tuesday morning during a news conference. Lime and Veo will be the scooter sharing operators.

“E-scooters provide an alternative, flexible and affordable way for people to travel short distances and can help reduce vehicle traffic and free-up parking,” Lead Digital Communication Specialist Julie Smith for Colorado Springs wrote in a news release. “E-scooters will be available for use starting October 6 in much of the City’s central areas including Downtown and the Westside.”

11 News partner The Gazette learned back in June that there will be up to 300 e-scooters in Colorado Springs.

More details on how the scooters can be accessed and locations are expected to be shared during the news conference on Tuesday.

