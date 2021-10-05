Pedestrian hit by car crossing I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was seriously injured trying to cross I-25 Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol says the pedestrian was walking across the northbound lanes just north of the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit (132) and was hit by an oncoming car. The crash was reported just before 7:10 a.m.

One lane on northbound I-25 is closed at the Mesa Ridge exit.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

