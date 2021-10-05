Advertisement

Parkview Hospital in Pueblo postpones elective surgeries to make room for Covid patients.

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - In November of last year Parkview Hospital in Pueblo reached capacity. Today they took a step to avoid the same fate this year.

Parkview will now handle elective procedures that require a hospital bed on a case by case basis. This means some procedures will be postponed to make more beds available for Covid patients.

Parkview reached a peak of over 140 Covid patients in its beds last year. Right now Covid patients are occupying 55 beds.

Parkview officials told me they want to be proactive to avoid a bed shortage like the one they had last year. They say that the hospital is dealing with several other factors that forced them to postpone some procedures.

Like many health systems across the state and country Parkview is dealing with a staffing shortage. Because more people are out in the community this year, The hospital is also seeing more trauma and ER patients than it did at this point in 2020.

These trauma and ER patients need hospital beds to receive care as do Covid patients, and with limited staff to give this care the hospital was forced to postpone some elective procedures that are not completely necessary.

The hospital said that this was not an easy decision, but it was the right one to make for the sake of the community.

The hospital could be in danger of losing even more workers at the end of the month when it’s employee vaccination mandate begins. Right now 80% of Parkview employees are vaccinated according to Parkview officials.

