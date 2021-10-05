Thirteen-year-old Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012, not long after showing up for a court ordered visit to his father’s home. It’d be nearly a decade later before a jury heard the case against Dylan’s accused killer: his father.

Mark Redwine was convicted for his son’s murder in summer 2021. 11 News anchor Danielle Kreutter sat down with Dylan’s family as they prepare for this week’s sentencing hearing.

Watch her full report, ‘Journey for justice: The Dylan Redwine story’ above.

Click here for all KKTV coverage of this case.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.