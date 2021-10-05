Advertisement

Journey for justice: The Dylan Redwine story

By Danielle Kreutter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thirteen-year-old Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012, not long after showing up for a court ordered visit to his father’s home. It’d be nearly a decade later before a jury heard the case against Dylan’s accused killer: his father.

Mark Redwine was convicted for his son’s murder in summer 2021. 11 News anchor Danielle Kreutter sat down with Dylan’s family as they prepare for this week’s sentencing hearing.

Watch her full report, ‘Journey for justice: The Dylan Redwine story’ above.

Click here for all KKTV coverage of this case.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police on Hancock Expressway at the scene of a deadly shooting on Oct. 4, 2021.
1 dead in southeast Springs shooting
SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
Shoplifting suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs after reportedly shooting at an officer
A fire in El Paso County 10/4/21
Crews contain a grass fire east of Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

Crash on Garden of the Gods near the northbound I-25 off-ramp on Oct. 5, 2021.
2 injured in rollover on Garden of the Gods; eastbound lanes blocked at interstate
The crash was reported on northbound I-25 just north of the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit on Oct. 5,...
Pedestrian hit by car crossing I-25 near Fountain
10.5.21
Gorgeous weather is here to stay!
Journey for justice: The Dylan Redwine story
Journey for justice: The Dylan Redwine story