Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police on Hancock Expressway at the scene of a deadly shooting on Oct. 4, 2021.
1 dead in southeast Springs shooting
SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
Shoplifting suspect shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs after reportedly shooting at an officer
A fire in El Paso County 10/4/21
Crews contain a grass fire east of Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

The State Department, in an email to The Associated Press, said 11,411 refugees had been...
US says record-low refugee admissions partly due to pandemic
Biden pushes agenda as debt battle looms
Biden pushes agenda as debt battle looms
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Officials: California oil pipeline split, apparently dragged
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’