Firefighters battling blaze at Springs’ Satellite Hotel

Firefighters arriving on the scene of a reported fire in the Satellite Hotel in east Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire on the third floor of a high-rise hotel in Colorado Springs.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to a single unit, though smoke spread further across the building.

Firefighters pulled up at the Satellite Hotel off Airport and South Academy just after noon Tuesday.

“We started smelling smoke, mostly in my office and the one next door,” said Heila Rogers of Kingdom Builders and Family Life Center, which is housed on the hotel’s second floor. “We had our windows open because we’re painting our offices right now, so we didn’t know where it was coming from. Then the lady down the hall further started smelling smoke. And then we heard people on the third floor had seen smoke and fire, so we started exiting the building.”

Firefighters evacuated the building while putting out the flames. Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

According to another woman working in the building Tuesday, occupants had actually run a fire drill just a couple of hours before the real thing happened.

“We had a fire alarm, just to see if the fire alarms were working ... we came out just so we could take [the drill] seriously, and I want to say two hours later me and my coworker noticed our office started smelling really bad ... we told our facilities manager and he went downstairs and got one of the staff people, and they went to the stairwell all the way to the back of the building, and I guess he went up there and he was like, ‘There’s fire on the third floor’ -- I guess he smelled it. And we also heard that they saw fire.

“... We immediately evacuated ourselves!”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. It’s not yet known the extent of smoke and fire damage to the building.

