Experts think holiday shoppers will start early and order mostly online this year

Holiday Shopping During COVID-19 Pandemic(AP Image)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:03 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and experts believe holiday shoppers will start early and order mostly online this year.

11 News spoke with CreditCards.com about this year’s holiday shopping. According to their recent study, 62% of people said they planned on making their purchases online.

“It’s not just Black Friday anymore, or it’s not even just Cyber Monday anymore. Most people are going to be shopping online, I think they’re going to be doing so throughout the season,” said Tedd Rossman of CreditCards.com.

Experts say half of holiday shoppers are expected to begin by Halloween, after consumers saw massive shipping delays and supply issues last year.

“I don’t know if you necessarily need to start that early, but I do think that early November is probably when we’re going to start seeing a lot of the best deals,” said Rossman.

In the survey, experts found that the number one reason for purchasing online was convenience, followed by avoiding lines/crowds, better deals/prices and worries about COVID-19.

“I think a lot of people have money to spend. They’ve gotten stimulus, they’ve saved more, they’ve spent less, they’ve paid down debt. I think a lot of people are ready to celebrate the holidays and make it as normal and fun as can be,” said Rossman.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

