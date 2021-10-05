Advertisement

Autopsy: 2 children smothered; father’s charges upgraded to murder

This booking photo provided by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department shows Adam Price after his...
This booking photo provided by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department shows Adam Price after his arrest in May 2021. Price was initially charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in death in the May killings of his children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore. Price, 36, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in a news release.(Sarpy County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By Mike McKnight, Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The children of a Bellevue man found dead in their father’s home in May were smothered, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office told WOWT on Tuesday.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside the home of Adam Price after a welfare check May 16. The children’s parents had been in the middle of a divorce, and it was Price’s week to have the children.

Their mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked police to check on them.

Price, 35, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., hours later.

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to two counts of first-degree murder, according to Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since May 27, when he was transferred there from California. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Oct. 12.

If convicted, Price faces a life sentence, the release states.

