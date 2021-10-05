4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four faculty members are no longer with District 49 and will be replaced with retired staff for the remainder of the school year.

All four are with Vista Ridge High School. The school offered no explanation, only stating in a letter to parents that the staff would not be returning to Vista Ridge this year and had “separated” from the school district.

“We know this is a difficult time of the year to experience a change; however we remain focused on continuing to make Vista Ridge High School a school focused on the success of students in preparing them for future success,” the letter said.

The four faculty members are Angela Duca, Brandon Monson, Sarah Ricci and Tracey Sousa. Duca, Monson and Ricci were administrators at Vista Ridge, and Sousa is the building administrative secretary.

Below is the full letter to families from Vista Ridge High Principal Dr. Jason DaLee and POWER Zone Superintendent Dan Snowberger:

October 4, 2021

Dear Parents of Vista Ridge High School,

We wanted to inform you of some changes in our administrative team that have been made at Vista Ridge High School. Ms. Duca, Mr. Monson, and Ms. Ricci will not be returning to our school this year and have separated from the school district. Ms. Sousa will also not be returning in her role as Building Administrative Secretary. We know this is a difficult time of the year to experience a change, however we remain focused on continuing to make Vista Ridge High School a school focused on the success of students in preparing them for future success.

Last week, we welcomed some interim administrators who will support us as we work to permanently fill our administrative team over the next few months. These experienced administrators have enjoyed getting to know our students and staff, and have already contributed to creating a positive school culture focused on the success of our students.

These new team members are:

Mr. Jim McCoin retired from Mitchell High School and has served as Dean of Students and Athletic Director for the past several years in the Colorado Springs area. Jim has committed to finishing the school year as our Athletic Director to ensure our students receive the support they deserve in their extracurricular activities. JMcCoin@d49.org

Mr. Mark Carara is a retired principal from Falcon High School. Mr. Carara has a great deal of experience in school leadership and welcomed the opportunity to help us at Vista Ridge High School. MCarara@d49.org

Mr. Bradley Hardin is a retired principal from Durango where he served as principal of Durango Big Picture High School. Prior to serving in Durango, he served as a secondary administrator both here in Colorado Springs and in Denver and a teacher in the Douglas County School District. He recently relocated back to the front range and we are fortunate he has stepped up to serve as an interim administrator. BHardin@d49.org

Ms. Cathy Tinucci retired as Sky View Middle School’s principal two years ago. She will know many of your students. While Ms. Tinucci is currently providing supervision for a local college to student teachers in our region, she is committed to helping us on a part-time basis over the next couple of months. CTinucci@d49.org

We appreciate the hard work of Amy Zweifel (Current Assistant Principal) and Morgan Melton (Current Dean of Students) who have worked tirelessly to support us as we’ve been shorthanded this past month. We also wish to thank our amazing staff for their support in volunteering to take on additional duties and supervision early this year.

Please join us in making them feel a warm welcome from our VR Family. I appreciate your patience with us as we’ve brought our new team up to speed on our mission and vision as a school. You may hear from them as they assume duties previously carried out by our previous assistant principal team.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to either of us if you have questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jason DaLee Dan Snowberger

Principal – Vista Ridge High School POWER Zone Superintendent

