39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

