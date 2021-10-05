2 injured in rollover on Garden of the Gods; eastbound lanes blocked at interstate
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic is snarled on eastbound Garden of the Gods after a vehicle crashed just east of the interstate Tuesday morning.
Police say two people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
All eastbound lanes are blocked on Garden of the Gods at the south and north I-25 ramps.
We will update this article as we learn more.
