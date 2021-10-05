2 injured in rollover on Garden of the Gods; eastbound lanes blocked at interstate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Traffic is snarled on eastbound Garden of the Gods after a vehicle crashed just east of the interstate Tuesday morning.

Police say two people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Rollover crash on EB Garden of the Gods @ I-25, scene is significant. Stay away from this area if you can!#OnTimeTraffic pic.twitter.com/Dx2kbvmjdw — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) October 5, 2021

All eastbound lanes are blocked on Garden of the Gods at the south and north I-25 ramps.

We will update this article as we learn more.

