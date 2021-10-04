Advertisement

Water main break floods downtown Pueblo street

Crews with shovels and heavy machinery are clearing the roadway following a water main break...
Crews with shovels and heavy machinery are clearing the roadway following a water main break during the overnight hours of Oct. 4, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has left a soggy mess in downtown Pueblo Monday morning.

Road crews have spent hours overnight shoveling mud and debris off Santa Fe Avenue ahead of the Monday morning commute.

The water main break was reported near the 8th Street bridge at about 2 a.m.

Santa Fe is currently closed between 7th and 8th streets, and the 8th Street bridge is closed. Crews are expecting to get both Santa Fe and the bridge itself reopened sometime Monday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
Platte Walmart shoplifting suspect shot by Springs police after reportedly firing at officer
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
Police at the scene of a reported shooting on the night of Oct. 2, 2021.
Shooting in southeast Springs home under investigation

Latest News

ViewHouse Sports Blitz, Oct. 3
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman
Ravens beat Broncos at Mile High, Bridgewater leaves game with concussion
This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image...
Lock struggles after Bridgewater knocked out with concussion
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky