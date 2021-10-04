Water main break floods downtown Pueblo street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has left a soggy mess in downtown Pueblo Monday morning.

Road crews have spent hours overnight shoveling mud and debris off Santa Fe Avenue ahead of the Monday morning commute.

The water main break was reported near the 8th Street bridge at about 2 a.m.

BREAKING: Eight Street bridge in downtown Pueblo is closed due a water main break.



Water flooded down to Santa Fe, crews are cleaning up Santa Fe now. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/HNSDzHmeXb — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 4, 2021

Santa Fe is currently closed between 7th and 8th streets, and the 8th Street bridge is closed. Crews are expecting to get both Santa Fe and the bridge itself reopened sometime Monday.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.