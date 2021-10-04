WATCH: Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado Attorney General join others in discussing reproductive rights including abortion

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains along with others discussing reproductive rights on Monday.

The digital discussion was carried live in this article at 3 p.m. It ended just before 4 p.m. Part of the discussion will be posted in this article before 5 p.m.

The conversation focused on local and national reproductive rights landscape and the regional impacts of S.B. 8, Texas’s recently enacted six-week abortion ban. The discussion comes as the Supreme Court begins its new term in which it will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a pivotal case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and 50 years of precedent.

