Voice of the consumer: ‘Fraud Friday’ returns to KKTV this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hi everyone, Katie Pelton here. I’m glad to be back with you again. Like many of you, this past year and a half has looked very different for me and my family — and the scams have looked different too. Through it all, I have been staying on top of the big consumer issues that impact you and your families.

I’m excited to tell you that once again, KKTV 11 News is teaming up with AARP ElderWatch for our weekly consumer segment called “Fraud Friday.” Every Friday during 11 News at Noon, I will check in with AARP ElderWatch to tell you about the most pressing scams being reported that week and how to keep yourself from becoming a victim. Ahead of our kickoff on Friday, Oct. 8, I checked in with my contacts to let you know what you can expect.

“Fraud Friday is a valuable resource for folks in Southern Colorado because we’re pulling on the most reported scams, and letting people know about them as they’re occurring,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP ElderWatch. “Scams change all the time; scammers are always flipping the script. We will take the top scams of the day and let folks in Southern Colorado know what to watch out for.”

AARP ElderWatch Colorado is a program with AARP and the Colorado attorney general. Volunteers help consumers like you to recognize scams, avoid fraud and protect yourself against financial exploitation. Right now, they tell me they are hearing a lot of reports about Medicare fraud.

“Over the last three weeks, Medicare fraud has been really hot,” Fetterhoff said. “It’s not shocking because open enrollment is coming up. We see Medicare fraud pop-up, particularly during open enrollment.”

Keep in mind, Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare number of other personal information, unless you give them permission ahead of time. They will never call you to sell you anything. Also, Medicare cannot enroll you over the phone unless you contact them first. You can find more ways to protect yourself from Medicare fraud on www.Medicare.gov.

Throughout the pandemic, sadly, I have been fascinated by how quickly the scammers have been able to adapt and stay ahead of the game. Fetterhoff has also seen scammers change their course.

“During the pandemic, one shift has been to online shopping and isolation,” Fetterhoff said. “Fake websites have been popping up. Also, romance scams are another one that have really increased in terms of reporting this year. Scammers are feeding on the fact that people are by themselves and isolated more than they have been in the past.”

If you are the victim of a scam and lose money, you should report it to your local law enforcement. You can also reach out to “Stop Fraud Colorado.” It’s a program run by the Consumer Protection Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. You can call (800) 222-4444 to reach the consumer hotline. Press option “2″ to speak with AARP ElderWatch.

Remember, you can watch “Fraud Friday” this Friday, Oct. 8, during 11 News at Noon on KKTV 11 News. We’ll chat again soon.

