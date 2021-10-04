Pre-evacuation notice for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs due to a grass fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pre-evacuation notice was sent out for a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs on Monday due to a grass fire.

The impacted area is southeast of Falcon. The following was sent out to residents living north of Jones Road, West of Murr Road, East of Slocum Road and south of Falcon Highway:

“[The area] is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of the 4700 Block of Murr Rd. Prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”

Just after 3 in the afternoon the sheriff’s office announced the fire was out but crews were still focused on hot spots. The fire scorched about five acres without reaching any structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

