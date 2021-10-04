Man found with life-threatening injuries after possibly being hit by car outside Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating whether a driver fled after hitting and gravely injuring a man in a parking lot.

Officers were called to assist on a medical situation involving a man lying outside The Union Station just before 11 Sunday night. The bar is located at Union and Van Buren. Once on scene, officers found evidence he may have been hit by a car.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed he had suffered life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown Monday morning.

Police are now investigating the circumstances around the potential crash. No suspects have been identified at the time of this writing. Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

