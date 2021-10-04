Advertisement

119 out of 26,500 employees terminated because of UCHealth COVID-19 vaccine requirement in Colorado

UCHealth Memorial Central
UCHealth Memorial Central(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 100 employees at UCHealth in Colorado were terminated because they failed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before Oct. 1.

The 119 people fired accounts for less than .5 percent of the Colorado workforce for UCHealth. UCHealth employees about 26,500 employees statewide. A total of 32 employees were terminated in the southern Colorado region.

“Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome – and encouraged – to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return,’ Vice President of Communications for UCHealth Dan Weaver wrote to 11 News. “Despite the loss of these employees, UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has helped to improve staffing. With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover.”

Employees were given the option to apply for a medical or religious exemption.

“No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone,” Weaver added. “We appreciate our staff members and providers who have chosen to be vaccinated to protect their family members, coworkers and our patients. Our dedicated health care workers are improving the health of Colorado’s communities during what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in health care.”

Click here to read more on the vaccine requirement by UCHealth.

