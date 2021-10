COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Officers rushed to the area of Hancock Expressway and Delta at 8:45 Monday morning, where they found the victim deceased at the scene. Hancock is closed between Delta and Laramie.

Happening Now ‼️



Officers are on scene investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway. Please avoid the area.



What we know so far:

- Shooting call for service came in at 8:45am

- 1 deceased adult on scene

- Appears to be isolated, no immediate threat to public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 4, 2021

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.