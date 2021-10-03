Advertisement

Springs police seeking public’s help finding at-risk woman

Rachael Luff
Rachael Luff(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are calling on the public for help finding a missing woman, last seen Sunday morning.

Rachael Luff walked away from her southeast Springs home sometime before 8 a.m. Sunday. Officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find her. Luff has several medical conditions that require medication and is considered developmentally delayed. Relatives and police are concerned for her well-being.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Luff is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with curly light-brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at her home on Dawn Break Loop, which is near the Valley Hi Golf Course. Police believe she may be trying to hide her identity by covering her face.

Anyone with information on Luff’s location is urged to call 719-444-7000 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.
Police searching for car reportedly involved in hit-and-run with a pedestrian

Latest News

Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Apparent meteor over Colorado
Bear Creek Dog Park in southwest Colorado Springs.
Bear Creek Dog Park to be closed Oct. 4-10 for maintenance work
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says