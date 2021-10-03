Advertisement

Shooting in southeast Springs home under investigation

Police at the scene of a reported shooting on the night of Oct. 2, 2021.
Police at the scene of a reported shooting on the night of Oct. 2, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Colorado Springs home Saturday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call on a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. They found one person dead at the scene. Police tell 11 News they spoke with a person of interest at the home but have made no arrests.

No further information has been released at this time. The neighborhood is located a few blocks east of South Academy.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.
Police searching for car reportedly involved in hit-and-run with a pedestrian

Latest News

Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
Marches for women's rights happened across the country Saturday. The focus for many is a new...
Colorado Springs Women’s March rallies in support of abortion rights
Ed Robson Arena, the new home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled to capacity as CC hosts...
Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger