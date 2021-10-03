Shooting in southeast Springs home under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Colorado Springs home Saturday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call on a reported shooting in the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. They found one person dead at the scene. Police tell 11 News they spoke with a person of interest at the home but have made no arrests.

No further information has been released at this time. The neighborhood is located a few blocks east of South Academy.

