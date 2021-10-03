Advertisement

Rockies promote interim GM Bill Schmidt to permanent post

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Rockies have made Bill Schmidt their permanent general manager, promoting him from the interim GM spot he’d held since May.

The Rockies were 74-85 when they made the announcement before playing at Arizona. The Rockies began the year in turmoil, having traded franchise star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in the offseason, and were 9-17 after April.

Colorado hasn’t had a losing month since May and is .500 since the All-Star break.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/2/2021 3:31:11 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.
Police searching for car reportedly involved in hit-and-run with a pedestrian

Latest News

CSU-Pueblo's ThunderBowl
CSU-Pueblo football grinds out double-OT win over Colorado Mesa
Ed Robson Arena, the new home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled to capacity as CC hosts...
Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Brad Roberts, Air Force grind past New Mexico, 38-10
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
Friday Night Endzone: Week 6 Highlights