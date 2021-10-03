Rockies promote interim GM Bill Schmidt to permanent post

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Rockies have made Bill Schmidt their permanent general manager, promoting him from the interim GM spot he’d held since May.

The Rockies were 74-85 when they made the announcement before playing at Arizona. The Rockies began the year in turmoil, having traded franchise star Nolan Arenado to St. Louis in the offseason, and were 9-17 after April.

Colorado hasn’t had a losing month since May and is .500 since the All-Star break.

10/2/2021 3:31:11 PM (GMT -6:00)