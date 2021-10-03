Colorado Springs Women’s March rallies in support of abortion rights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Marches for women’s rights happened across the country Saturday. The focus for many is a new state law in Texas that bans most abortions. Pro-choice activists believe that law ignores constitutional rights, while pro-life advocates say it protects women and unborn children.

Hundreds gathered Saturday at America the Beautiful park in Colorado Springs.

“It’s pretty emotional and it’s pretty powerful,” said marcher, Caitlin Krzywonski.

Many say they are angry over the Texas abortion ruling. And are fighting for women’s rights and reproductive freedoms in the US.

“The ruling in Texas is so discouraging and I’ve watched for the last 50 years where women keep striving for equal rights. We get a little closer and then we lose ground,” said Tam Walsky.

Some carried signs saying things like “my body, my choice.” Others referenced the landmark “Roe vs. Wade” decision made 1973. It ruled that women have the legal right to have an abortion without government restrictions.

“As a child I was molested by my adopted father and according to the law in Texas, if I were to become pregnant at that time I would have to carry that baby. And I just think that that’s wrong. I think that my choice to my body is my own,” said Kayce Hill.

Organizers hope this march makes a difference.

“I hope that they just have a better understanding of how vastly important women’s healthcare is. And how many people, you know, stand for this and really take it home and vote,” said organizer, Jessica Hughes.

These abortion rights marches are taking place just two days before the start of a new term for the supreme court. They will hear a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law in December.

