Advertisement

Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force

Regular season begins Oct. 8
Ed Robson Arena, the new home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled to capacity as CC hosts...
Ed Robson Arena, the new home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled to capacity as CC hosts Air Force on Oct. 2(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:22 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ed Robson Arena, an up close and personal hockey experience for Colorado College fans, is open for business.

On Saturday the Colorado College Tigers played their first game at the $10 million dollar hockey venue at the corner of Nevada and Cache La Poudre, a 2-1 exhibition loss to Air Force. The arena was completed ahead of schedule, moving the Tigers on-campus and away from their previous home at Broadmoor World Arena. A sold out crowd of about 3,500 was on hand for the game, according to CC hockey’s twitter account.

Logan Will scored 1:17 into the game for the Tigers, but Air Force found the net twice in the second period.

Colorado College also played their first game with new head coach Kris Mayotte at the helm of the Tigers. CC moved on from Mike Haviland at the end of the 2020 season.

CC opens their regular season against St. Lawrence Oct. 8 at Ed Robson Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Police lights.
Several people sent to the hospital during alleged DUI crash Thursday night
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise

Latest News

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Brad Roberts, Air Force grind past New Mexico, 38-10
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Thornton 6
Friday Night Endzone: Week 6 Highlights
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Avalanche top Wild 6-4 for first preseason win
Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force men’s basketball television schedule released