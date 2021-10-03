Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ed Robson Arena, an up close and personal hockey experience for Colorado College fans, is open for business.

On Saturday the Colorado College Tigers played their first game at the $10 million dollar hockey venue at the corner of Nevada and Cache La Poudre, a 2-1 exhibition loss to Air Force. The arena was completed ahead of schedule, moving the Tigers on-campus and away from their previous home at Broadmoor World Arena. A sold out crowd of about 3,500 was on hand for the game, according to CC hockey’s twitter account.

Logan Will scored 1:17 into the game for the Tigers, but Air Force found the net twice in the second period.

Colorado College also played their first game with new head coach Kris Mayotte at the helm of the Tigers. CC moved on from Mike Haviland at the end of the 2020 season.

CC opens their regular season against St. Lawrence Oct. 8 at Ed Robson Arena. Puck drops at 7:30 pm.

