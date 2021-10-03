Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky

Oct. 3, 2021
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a show over the Colorado this morning!

Dozens of viewers are reporting seeing a meteor light up the sky around 4:30 Sunday morning. Some were lucky enough to capture the sight on camera!

“My thought on this is pretty cool! I never seen it. It woke me up and it was instant flash,” Kellie Moothart told 11 News. Moothart, who lives in Falcon, captured the above video with her home camera.

Bruce Bookout, a professor at Pikes Peak Community College and member of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, confirms with 11 News that this was a “fireball” meteor. Not an uncommon occurrence -- but very cool to see!

If you got a photo or video of the meteor, add it to the album below!

