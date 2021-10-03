Advertisement

Bridgewater leaves game with concussion, replaced by Lock

This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Monday, June 14, 2021 when this image was taken.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of the second half against Baltimore because of a concussion.

Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock. Bridgewater beat out Lock for the starting job in camp.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater was hurt just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score. Denver started 3-0 behind Bridgewater. He joined Peyton Manning as the only QBs in Broncos history to accomplish that feat.

