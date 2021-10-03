Brad Roberts, Air Force grind past New Mexico, 38-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Brad Roberts rolled to 142 yards and scored twice as Air Force scored on its first four possessions to build a big early lead then coasted to a 38-10 win over New Mexico.

The Falcons’ defense contributed four takeaways and four sacks.

