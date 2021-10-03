Advertisement

Brad Roberts, Air Force grind past New Mexico, 38-10

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Air Force won 38-10. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)(Andres Leighton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Brad Roberts rolled to 142 yards and scored twice as Air Force scored on its first four possessions to build a big early lead then coasted to a 38-10 win over New Mexico.

The Falcons’ defense contributed four takeaways and four sacks.

