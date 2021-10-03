Advertisement

Bear Creek Dog Park to be closed Oct. 4-10 for maintenance work

Bear Creek Dog Park in southwest Colorado Springs.
Bear Creek Dog Park in southwest Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You and your pup will need to make other plans this week: Starting Monday, Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed for maintenance.

The county says the closure will just last a week, from the 4th through the 10th, and will in place so that crews can make some much-needed tweaks to the park. These include:

- Forestry improvements: Hazard tree removal, tree pruning, fire mitigation

- Trail maintenance: Grading and resurfacing the main loop trail

- Drainage improvements: Culvert cleaning and removal of excess sediment from drainage structures

Don’t worry about missing a week of dog park fun -- there are three other county-run dog parks to visit:

- Fox Run Regional Dog Park, 2110 Stella Drive

- Falcon Regional Dog Park, 11050 Eastonville Road

- Fountain Creek Dog Park, 2010 Duckwood Road

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents in the Town of Palmer Lake and...
Law enforcement presence in Palmer Lake, Red Rock Estates, Colorado Estates, and Lake of the Rockies neighborhoods for evacuation exercise
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
SNAP Colorado
Coloradans receiving SNAP benefits to purchase food will see significant increase a month starting Friday
Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.
Police searching for car reportedly involved in hit-and-run with a pedestrian

Latest News

Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
Police at the scene of a reported shooting on the night of Oct. 2, 2021.
Shooting in southeast Springs home under investigation
Marches for women's rights happened across the country Saturday. The focus for many is a new...
Colorado Springs Women’s March rallies in support of abortion rights
Ed Robson Arena, the new home of the Colorado College Tigers, is filled to capacity as CC hosts...
Colorado College opens Ed Robson Arena with exhibition loss to Air Force