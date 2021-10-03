Bear Creek Dog Park to be closed Oct. 4-10 for maintenance work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You and your pup will need to make other plans this week: Starting Monday, Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed for maintenance.

The county says the closure will just last a week, from the 4th through the 10th, and will in place so that crews can make some much-needed tweaks to the park. These include:

- Forestry improvements: Hazard tree removal, tree pruning, fire mitigation

- Trail maintenance: Grading and resurfacing the main loop trail

- Drainage improvements: Culvert cleaning and removal of excess sediment from drainage structures

Don’t worry about missing a week of dog park fun -- there are three other county-run dog parks to visit:

- Fox Run Regional Dog Park, 2110 Stella Drive

- Falcon Regional Dog Park, 11050 Eastonville Road

- Fountain Creek Dog Park, 2010 Duckwood Road

