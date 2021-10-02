Advertisement

Police searching for car reportedly involved in accident with a pedestrian

Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.
Stock photo of a car Denver police are searching for Saturday morning.(Denver Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver police issued a medina alert early Saturday morning for a car reportedly involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

Police say the crash happened near 20th Street and Larimer Street in Denver. The suspect vehicle is a tan 2010 Chevy Impala with a Colorado license plate of BTLW77.

Denver police provided a stock photo of what the vehicle looks like, which can be found at the top of this article.

If seen call 911 or the Denver police department at 720-913-2000.

No other information was available at the time this article was written, we will update as more information becomes available.

