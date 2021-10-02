Police searching for car reportedly involved in accident with a pedestrian
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver police issued a medina alert early Saturday morning for a car reportedly involved in a crash with a pedestrian.
Police say the crash happened near 20th Street and Larimer Street in Denver. The suspect vehicle is a tan 2010 Chevy Impala with a Colorado license plate of BTLW77.
Denver police provided a stock photo of what the vehicle looks like, which can be found at the top of this article.
If seen call 911 or the Denver police department at 720-913-2000.
No other information was available at the time this article was written, we will update as more information becomes available.
