More than 3,100 volunteers give back in Colorado Springs on City Serve Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A city-wide effort to give back to our community.

Thousands of volunteers are putting in work this weekend, investing their time to better Colorado Springs by cleaning up, painting, landscaping, and more.

It’s the seventh City Serve Day put on by COSiloveyou, a nonprofit in Colorado Springs.

At one site off South Sierra Madre, a dirt lot will soon be tiny houses for homeless young adults. Volunteers came out Saturday to help get the lot ready by pulling weeds and prepping the land.

“The people around here digging in the dirt or creating our community,” Shelley Jensen, founder and CEO of We Fortify said.

A few dozen volunteers got their hands dirty to benefit homeless in our community.

“It is really humbling, I mean every time that we get something done from the volunteer perspective, it is a dollar that we don’t have to raise and we can put towards our programming, our infrastructure, and another house. So for us the payback is phenomenal,” Jensen added.

The land volunteers are working on is called the Working Fusion site. When it is complete, it will have tiny houses on it for homeless young adults trying to get back on their feet. This was just one of 175 sites volunteers were helping out at on Saturday.

“We want to make sure that we connect people to organizations that are doing good work and getting them opportunities, not just today, but to keep serving and come back at some point to continue to invest in our community,” Stu Davis, the executive director for COSiloveyou said. “It’s also so gratifying to be able to see thousands of people just spread out all over the community, and really all over El Paso County.”

The day took six months of planning with volunteers in each part of the community. Some of them are cadets currently in the United States Air Force who say they wanted to get involved and get to know Colorado Springs.

“So our students are in a service oriented industry right? They are pursuing a career of service. So seeing them get out here, it is just encouraging to me that knowing these are future Air Force Officers and just how humble they are and servant-oriented and servant-minded they are...it’s a really neat thing. Our Air force is in really good hands,” Jeff Kreisel, the Campus Minister for USAFA RUF said.

The plan is to have 18 homes here at the Working Fusion site with four done in November.

They hope people can start moving in next month.

To get involved or help out with with the Working Fusion project, click here.

To get involved or help out with COSiloveyou, click here.

Our favorite day of the year is finally here! Today thousands of volunteers will spread throughout the Pikes Peak... Posted by COSILoveYou on Saturday, October 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.