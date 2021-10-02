Make-A-Wish grants wish of 7-year-old in Peyton; building his very own backyard football field

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - 7-year-old Landrey from Peyton is an avid football fan and is living with Cystic Fibrosis. On Friday, Make-A-Wish Colorado unveiled his very own backyard football field.

“Oh, I was so surprised and I liked it,” said Landrey.

Make-A-Wish coordinated the installation of a 50′ by 30′ football field painted red, white, and blue so Landrey can practice football with his family and friends. The football field also came with many football accessories, as well as a patriots helmet and jersey, which is Landrey’s favorite team.

Landrey tells 11 News he wants to be a pro football player when he grows up and this field is going to help him practice achieve that goal. “So I can keep practicing and get stronger,” says Landrey.

Both Landrey and his family were extremely grateful for all the hard work Make-A-Wish put into making this dream come true.

